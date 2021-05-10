Nigeria's stock market investors gain over N60b despite slump in Unity Bank, Japaul Gold | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market investors gain over N60b despite slump in Unity Bank, Japaul Gold
Over N60 billion was gained by investors during Monday’s trading activity at the Nigerian bourse after the equity capitalisation closed the day at N20.49 trillion, topping the N20.43 trillion it ended Friday with.
This gain reflected in the All Share Index which rose by 0.29 percent today, rising to 39,312.74 ASI from the 39,198.75 ASI reported by the capital market data on Friday.
The stock market opened to increased investment from investors on Monday after 324.18 million shares was traded in 4,867 deals worth N3.28 billion.
Investors topped their last Friday trading activities which was 238.93 million shares valued at N2.95 billion, and traded in 3,947 deals.
Associated Bus Company led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.68 percent to move from N0.31kobo per share to N0.34kobo per share.
Regal Insurance gained 9.68 percent during trading, to increase its share price from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share.
UBN share price rose by N0.50kobo to end trading at N5.90kobo from N5.40kobo per share.
Linkage Assurance gained 8.70 percent in share price to move from N0.69kobo per share to N0.75kobo per share at the end of trading.
Mutual Benefit share price increased by 8.11 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.37kobo.
Unity Bank topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.33 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.60 per share to N0.55kobo per share.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market investors lose over N10 billion in post-public holiday trading
Japaul Gold share price declined from N0.60kobo to N0.56kobo per share following a loss of 6.67 percent in its share price.
Neimeth share price plunged by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.71kobo from N1.82kobo per share.
Flour Mills share price declined from N31 to N29.50kobo per share after losing N1.50kobo in share price during trading.
Nahco completed the list as its share price fell by N0.10kobo to end trading at N2.10kobo from N2.20kobo per share.
ETranzact was the most active stock as investors traded 72.17 million shares worth N162.39 million.
Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 44 million and valued at N1.01 billion.
Access Bank was next with 22.97 million shares traded at a cost of N189.17 million.
UBA reported 16.58 million shares worth N119.35 million, while Mansard recorded over 16.42 million traded shares at a value of N14.20 million.
