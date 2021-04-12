Nigeria’s stock market Investors lose N70bn as Stanbic IBTC, Guinness crash | Ripples Nigeria

The capital market’s share value declined by 0.40 percent on Monday as investors undervalued stocks pushed the All Share Index to 38,712.55.

This was below the 38,866.39 recorded on Friday.

This cost stockholders over N70 billion as equity capitalisation crashed from N20.33 trillion to N20.26 trillion on Monday.

Investors traded in 194.02 million shares valued at N1.36 billion in 4,290 deals on Monday.

This surpassed 160.64 million shares traded in 3.507 deals and valued at N1.28 billion last Friday.

Japaul Gold topped the gainers’ chart as its share price rose by 9.52 percent to move from N0.63kobo to N0.69kobo per share.

UAC Property gained 9.33 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.75kobo to N0.82kobo per share.

Africa Prudential share price rose by N0.45kobo to end trading at N5.85kobo from N5.40kobo per share.

Royal Exchange recorded 8.33 percent increase in share price to move from N0.36kobo to N0.39kobo per share at the end of trading.

Sterling Bank share price rose by N0.12kobo to end trading with N1.68kobo from N1.56kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC topped the losers’ chart with a share price of N43.50kobo following the loss of N4.80kobo loss at today’s trading to drop from N48.30kobo per share.

Guinness share price declined from N29.70kobo to N26.75kobo per share following a loss of N2.95kobo in its share price.

Custodian’s share price plunged by N0.55kobo to end trading at N6 from N6.55kobo per share.

NAHCO’s share price declined from N2.20kobo to N2.03 per share after losing N0.17kobo in share price during trading.

PZ completed the list as its share price fell by N0.25kobo percent to end trading at N4.60kobo from N4.85kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock, as investors traded 30.87 million shares worth N77.62 million.

Chams shares were traded at a volume of 29.53 million and valued at N5.95 million.

Access Bank was next with 23.37 million shares traded at a cost of N188.98 million.

First Bank reported 11.32 million shares worth N82.64 million, while Mutual Benefit recorded over 11.08 million traded shares at a value of N4.33 million.

