Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run. Stanbic IBTC, Cornerstone among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Wednesday with the equity capitalization standing at N20.44 trillion.

This was more than the N20.25 trillion recorded at the bourse on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index increased by 0.98 percent and moved from 38,704.97 to 39,085.78 on Wednesday.

At least 361.90 million shares worth N5.7 billion exchanged hands in 4,018 deals during the trading.

However, the figure was lower than the 410.38 million shares worth N5.98 billion traded in 3,937 deals the previous day.

Stanbic IBTC topped the gainers’ list after its share price rose by N4.4kobo to move from N44.05 to N48.45kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance gained N0.17kobo during trading and increased its share price from N1.77kobo to N1.94per share.

Cornerstone’s share price rose by 8.93 percent to end trading at N0.61kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Guinness share price increased by N2.2kobo and move from N25.1kobo to N27.3kobo per share at the end of trading.

Oando gained N0.27kobo to end trading at N3.38kobo from N3.11kobo per share.

MRS Nigeria topped the losers’ chart after losing 1.3 percent and dropped its share price from N13.4kobo N12.1kobo.

WAPIC’s share price slumped from N0.55kobo to N0.5kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent in share price during trading.

WAPCO’s share price plunged by 1.6kobo to end trading at N20.9kobo per share from N22.5kobo.

Africa Prudential’s share price dipped by N0.3kobo and fell from N5.5kobo to N5.2kobo per share.

Livestock completed the list as its share price fell by 4.74 percent to end trading at N1.81kobo per share from N1.9kobo.

UBN was the most active stock as investors traded 79.34 million shares worth N420.53 million.

GTBank shares were traded at a volume of 72.16 million and valued at N2.25 billion.

Veritas was next with 50.24 million shares traded at a cost of N10.52 million.

Eko Corp reported 20 million shares worth N120 million, while Zenith Bank recorded over 16.67 million traded shares at a value of N367.03 million.

