Nigeria’s stock market positive trend continues. WAPIC, Neimeth among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market positive trend continues. WAPIC, Neimeth among top gainers
The positive trend in the Nigerian Stock Exchange continued on Thursday with equity capitalisation rising from N20.44 trillion to N20.55 trillion at the close of trading.
The All-Share Index also increased by 0.53 percent from 39,085.78 ASI to 39,293.14 ASI at the close of trading.
Investors traded 229.41 million shares worth N3.78 billion in 4,016 deals on Thursday.
However, the figure was lower than the 361.90 million shares worth N5.7 billion that exchanged hands in 4,018 deals the previous day.
WAPIC topped the gainers’ list chart after recording a 10 percent increase in share price to move from N0.5 to N0.55kobo per share at the close of trading.
UPDC Real Estate gained N0.5kobo and increased its share price from N5.1kobo to N5.6kobo per share.
Pharmdeko’s share price rose by 9.63 percent to end trading at N1.48kobo from N1.35kobo per share.
Neimeth gained N0.17kobo and moved from N1.78kobo to N1.95kobo per share on Thursday.
GlaxoSmith’s share price rose by N0.6kobo to end trade at N6.95kobo from N6.35kobo per share.
Sovereign Insurance topped the losers’ after shedding 8.33 percent during trading and dropped its share price from N0.24 kobo to N0.22kobo.
NPF Microfinance share price slumped from N1.94kobo to N1.8kobo per share after losing N0.14kobo during trading.
Prestige’s share price plunged by 6.82 percent to end trading at N0.41kobo from N0.44kobo share.
Japaul Gold’s share price declined from N0.45kobo to N0.43kobo per share after losing 4.44 percent in share price during trading.
Dangote Sugar completed the list as its share price fell by N0.45kobo to end trading at N16.4kobo from N16.85kobo per share.
UBN was the most active stock as investors traded 79.56 million shares worth N421.69 million.
GTBank shares were traded at a volume of 19.27 million and valued at N598.97 billion.
Zenith Bank was next with 12.08 million shares traded at a cost of N265.89 million.
MTN Nigeria reported 10.07 million shares worth N1.61 billion while Oando traded 9.51 million shares worth N31.28 million.
