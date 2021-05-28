Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as investors close trading with N110.69bn | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian stock market rebounded on Friday to boost shareholders’ investment with N110.69 billion after closing trading with N19.940 trillion.

The bourse ended trading on Thursday with the market capitalization standing at N19.829 trillion.

The All Share Index was up by 0.56 percent to increase from 38,044.58 to 38,256.95 on Friday.

Investors traded 228.67 million shares valued at N3.67 billion in 3,318 deals same day.

This surpassed the 214.17 million shares valued at N1.33 trillion that exchanged hands in 3,565 transactions on Thursday.

Ikeja Hotel led the gainers’ chart after increasing its share price by N0.10kobo to move from N1 to N1.10kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained 9.46 percent during trading, to move from N0.74kobo to N0.81kobo per share at the close of trading.

Neimeth share price rose by N0.16kobo to end trading at N1.88kobo from N1.72kobo per share.

Japaul Gold share price increased by 9.26 percent to end trading with N0.59kobo from N0.54kobo.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N19.02bn as bearish run enters fifth day in Nigeria’s stock market

Mutual Benefit share price was up by 9.09 percent to move from N0.44 per share to N0.48kobo per share.

Academy topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.33 percent in its share price to drop from N0.36kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Lasaco share price declined from N1.56kobo to N1.44kobo per share following a loss of 7.69 percent in its share price.

John Holt share price plunged by 7.35 percent to end trading at N0.63kobo from N0.68kobo per share.

Presco share price declined from N78.90kobo to N75.90kobo after losing N3 in share price during trading.

BUA Cement completed the list as its share price fell by N2.25kobo to end trading at N72 from N74.25kobo per share.

GTBank was the most active stock as investors traded 46.32 million shares worth N1.29 billion.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 20.2 million and valued at N million.

Transcorp was next with 20.15 million shares traded at a cost of N17.85 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 17.54 million shares worth N39.27 million while Mutual Benefit recorded over 12.91 million traded shares at a value of N6.04 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions