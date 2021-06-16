Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as investors lift bourse by 0.15%

The Nigerian stock market rebounded on Wednesday, gaining 0.15 percent due to renewed interest in some stocks by investors.

At the close of business on the trading floor, the market capitalisation rose by N30 billion or 0.15 per cent to close at N20.099 trillion against N20.069 trillion posted on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index increased by 57.41points to close at 38,564.70 from 38,507.29 achieved on Tuesday.

Investors traded 302.72 million shares valued at N2.80 billion in 4,387 deals on Wednesday.

This was lower than the 297.34 million shares valued at N3.64 billion that exchanged hands in 4,402 deals the previous day.

Cornerstone led the gainers’ chart after gaining 10 percent to move from N0.50kobo to N0.55kobo per share.

Morison gained N0.12kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.24kobo to N1.36kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share price rose by 6.52 percent to end trading at N0.98kobo from N0.92kobo per share.

Africa Prudential’s share price was up by N0.35kobo to move from N6.05 to N6.40kobo per share at the end of trading.

Courtville’s share price increased by 5 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

Abbey Mortage Bank topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.10 in share price to drop from N1.05 to N0.95kobo per share.

Chip Plc’s share price declined from N0.74kobo to N0.67kobo per share following a loss of 9.46 percent in its share price.

CWG’s share price plunged by 7.26 percent to end trading at N1.15kobo from N1.24kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price declined from N0.57kobo to N0.53kobo per share after losing 7.02 percent in share price during trading.

Regal Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 6.25 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 37.47 million shares worth N57.82 million.

Ecobank shares were traded at a volume of 27.39 million and valued at N142.46 million.

Wema Bank was next with 27.14 million shares traded at a cost of N15 million.

GTBank reported 26.49 million shares worth N745.34 million, while Japaul Gold recorded over 22.13 million traded shares at a value of N11.04 million.

