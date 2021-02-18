Nigeria's stock market remains bearish despite economic exit from recession | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market remains bearish despite economic exit from recession
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced earlier on Thursday that Nigeria’s economy has exited recession following the fourth quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 0.11 percent.
The news, however, seem to have little or no impact on stock market investors’ confidence as Nigeria’s bourse remained in a bearish state.
Nigerian stock market continued on a decline path as investors lose over N130 billion following the close of market on Thursday.
The equity capitalisation closed at N21.036 trillion, below the N21.16 trillion the market closed with on Wednesday.
The All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.63 percent following a loss of 253.13 basis points to end trade at 40,212.19 ASI on Thursday. This was below the 40,465.32 ASI the market closed with the previous trading day.
Activities monitored at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by Ripples Nigeria showed that the volume of shares traded rose as investors traded 426.26 million shares on Thursday, more than the 244.20 million shares traded on Wednesday.
Also, the number of deals sealed by investors increased to 4,972 at the close of market on Thursday, surpassing the 4,083 deals recorded on Wednesday.
The value of shares was not left out as NSE reported that it increased to N4.75 billion from N2.65 billion recorded on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, at the capital market, Briscoe rose to the top gainers’ chart after its share price increased by 10 percent to close at N0.23kobo on Thursday, against the N0.2kobo it opened with.
Cornerstone came second with N0.64kobo as its share price moved upward from N0.59kobo following a 8.47 percent rise in share price.
READ ALSO: NSE: Investors lose N15.19bn in stock market
Royal Exchange followed after closing the market with N0.27kobo, rising from the opening price of N0.25kobo per share after recording 8 percent gain.
NAHCO share price rose by 6.51 percent to move to N2.29kobo from the opening trade of N2.15kobo.
Niger Insurance completed the top five with N0.23kobo per share, rising by 4.55 percent in share price from N0.22kobo.
UPL topped the losers’ chart after shielding N0.12kobo of its share price to close the market at N1.2kobo, having opened trading with N1.32kobo.
Chams also made the losers’ list after its share price dropped to N0.22kobo from N0.24kobo per share, following a loss of 8.33 percent.
UPDCREIT share price dipped by N0.45kobo to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N5.35kobo from N5.8kobo it opened with.
Multiverse share price declined to N0.24kobo per share from N0.26kobo, declining by 7.69 percent.
Japaul Gold completed the list as its share price fell by 5.56 percent to end trade with N0.68kobo, having opened trade with N0.72kobo per share.
For top traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Thursday as investors traded N129.80 million shares worth N949.31 million.
Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 37.73 million valued at N912.01 million.
Dangote Sugar was next with 37.12 million shares traded at a cost of N688.39 million.
GTBank reported 35.42 million shares worth over N1.07 billion, while Transcorp recorded 28.85 million traded shares at a value of N26.61 million.
Business
CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances
Nigerian banks have been instructed to open dollar accounts for their customers immediately they receive deposit requests from International Money Transfer Operators.
WorldRemit- an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this known in a note to its clients on Wednesday.
“Following the new directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria, transfers with WorldRemit are now only available in US Dollars. Therefore, it is not possible to send a transfer in naira; this will come back as a failed transfer.,” the note reads.
“Before you send, check that the recipient has a US Dollar account with a supported bank. If you transfer funds to a recipient who doesn’t have a USD account, their bank may automatically create a USD account for them.”
READ ALSO: CBN law to affect Mastercard’s bitcoin, cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria
The operator said it was working with only few banks that automatically creates US Dollar accounts for their customers.
The apex bank had last month raised an alarm that its policy mandating IMTOs to pay diaspora remittances beneficiaries in dollars was being flouted.
As a result, it directed all mobile money operators to disable wallets from receipt of funds from IMTOs, following suspected abuse of policy guidelines by the IMTOs.
Business
Nigeria exits recession, as GDP grows by 0.11% in Q4 2020
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters.
In full-year 2020, however, Nigeria’s economy declined by 1.92 percent beating analysts’ forecast.
The Q4 2020 growth, however, is a weak one when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, ranking –2.44% points lower – although, the growth in fourth quarter last year was higher by 3.74% points compared to Q3 2020.
During the period under review, gross domestic product (GDP) stood at N43,564,006.29 million in nominal terms, a figure higher than that of 2019 Q4, when GDP aggregated N39,577,340.04 million, Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its Q4 report.
Real growth of the oil sector was –19.76% (year-on-year) in Q4 2020, indicating a decrease by –26.12% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019. Growth decreased by –5.87% points when compared to Q3 2020.
READ MORE: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Nigeria to exit recession by Q1 2021; Food prices increased in October; See other stories that made our pick
Further analysis showed the non-Oil sector dragged Nigeria out of recession as it grew by 1.69% in real terms in Q4 2020. Although, the growth is slower than the 2.26% growth recorded during the same period in 2019 – For the full year of 2020 however, the non-oil sector grew –1.25% compared to 2.06% in 2019.
The non-oil sector growth in Q4 2020 was driven by Information and Communication (Telecommunications & Broadcasting), followed by Agriculture (Crop Production), Real Estate, Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco), Mining and Quarrying (Quarrying and other Minerals), and Construction.
Mining & Quarrying grew nominally by –12.32% (year on year) in Q4 2020 while annual growth rate was –15.02% in 2020.
Agriculture sector grew by 14.03% year-on-year in nominal terms in Q4 2020, showing a rise of 0.23% points from the same quarter of 2019. Looking at the preceding quarter’s growth rate of 13.52%, there was an increase of 0.51% points.
Nominal GDP growth of the Manufacturing sector in the fourth quarter of 2020 was recorded at 24.60% (year-on-year), -1.69% points lower than recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 (26.29%) but 11.06% points higher than the preceding quarter’s 13.54%.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the nominal year on year growth rate of Trade stood at –0.66%. This indicates a decrease by –2.69% points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 growth rate of 2.03% but 9.16% points higher than the previous quarter growth rate of –9.82%.
In nominal terms, Information and Communication growth was 16.32% (year-on-year) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 6.46% points increase from 9.86% recorded in the same quarter of 2019, and 0.41% points from rates recorded in the preceding quarter. The quarter on quarter growth rate recorded in Q4 2020 was 23.16%.
Business
IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria.
The CBN had also warned deposit money banks and other financial institutions against dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges, starting that the digital asset isn’t a legal tender in Nigeria.
According to the IMF, the caution shown by Nigeria’s monetary authority is warranted due to the risk in cryptocurrency. The IMF made its reservation known in the 2020 Article IV IMF Staff Report for Nigeria.
In the report, the Resident Representative of IMF for Nigeria, Ari Aisen, said the use of cryptocurrencies raises concern as bitcoin and other digital assets could be used in illegal activities such as money laundering and drug peddling.
Read also: Buhari’s man faults CBN ban on cryptocurrency trading
“The issue with some of the cryptocurrencies is that perhaps some care should be taken about their activities. The use of cryptocurrencies is a concern.
“That is why some central banks, not only in Nigeria, have these concerns about what kind of activities these cryptocurrencies are put and how best to monitor those activities.”
Aisen’s reason for caution is same with the CBN, but this warning has failed to curb the growing penetration of bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. The persons, companies and institutional investors are purchasing bitcoin to grow their wealth.
The increasing acceptance is reflected in the valuation of Bitcoin, which was $1 as at the time it was created in 2009, but now trades above $50,000 in February 2021. As at December 2020, Bitcoin crossed $20,000 mark, but Bitcoin current price is $51,828.64 as at the time of filing this report.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
