Nigeria’s stock market returns to negative zone. EcoBank, Sovereign Trust among top losers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market returns to negative zone. EcoBank, Sovereign Trust among top losers
Nigerian stock market slipped back to bearish territory with the market’s equity capitalisation dropping from N20.66 trillion to N20.54 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.
The All- Share Index also declined by 0.57 percent and dropped from 39,493.37 to 39,267.11 on Tuesday.
At least 336.12 million shares worth N3.26 billion were traded in 4.394 deals on Tuesday.
However, this was lower than 522.17 million shares valued at N10.65 billion that exchanged hands in 4,566 deals the previous day.
Livestock topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.66 percent to move from N1.76kobo to N1.93kobo per share.
Courtville gained 9.09 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.
Cornerstone’s share price increased by 9.09 percent and ended trading at N0.60kobo from N0.55kobo per share.
NPF Microfinance’s share price rose by N0.15kobo to move from N1.8kobo to N1.95kobo per share at the close of trading.
READ ASLO: Investors gain N145.02bn as Nigeria’s stock market opens week strongly
Royal Exchange’s share price rose by 7.69 percent to end trade with N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.
Regalins topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.09 percent of its share price and slipped from N0.33 kobo to N0.3kobo per share at the close of trading.
Prestige’s share price declined from N0.45kobo to N0.41kobo per share following a loss of 8.89 percent in its share price.
Daar Comm’s share price plunged by 8 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.
Ecobank share price declined from N5.3kobo to N5.05kobo per share after losing N0.25kobo in share price during trading.
Sovereign Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 4.17 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.
Union Bank was the most active stock on Tuesday as investors traded 78.88 million shares worth N418.13 billion.
Courtville’s shares were traded at a volume of 43.90 million and valued at N10.53 million.
GTBank was next with 28.97 million shares traded at a cost of N955.08 million.
Zenith Bank reported 24.90 million shares worth N560.46 million, while Transcorp recorded over 22.62 million traded shares at a value of N17.96 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers on high note
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the 2021 Africa...
Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue
Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...