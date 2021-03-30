Nigeria’s stock market returns to negative zone. EcoBank, Sovereign Trust among top losers | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian stock market slipped back to bearish territory with the market’s equity capitalisation dropping from N20.66 trillion to N20.54 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The All- Share Index also declined by 0.57 percent and dropped from 39,493.37 to 39,267.11 on Tuesday.

At least 336.12 million shares worth N3.26 billion were traded in 4.394 deals on Tuesday.

However, this was lower than 522.17 million shares valued at N10.65 billion that exchanged hands in 4,566 deals the previous day.

Livestock topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.66 percent to move from N1.76kobo to N1.93kobo per share.

Courtville gained 9.09 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price increased by 9.09 percent and ended trading at N0.60kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance’s share price rose by N0.15kobo to move from N1.8kobo to N1.95kobo per share at the close of trading.

Royal Exchange’s share price rose by 7.69 percent to end trade with N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Regalins topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.09 percent of its share price and slipped from N0.33 kobo to N0.3kobo per share at the close of trading.

Prestige’s share price declined from N0.45kobo to N0.41kobo per share following a loss of 8.89 percent in its share price.

Daar Comm’s share price plunged by 8 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Ecobank share price declined from N5.3kobo to N5.05kobo per share after losing N0.25kobo in share price during trading.

Sovereign Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 4.17 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Union Bank was the most active stock on Tuesday as investors traded 78.88 million shares worth N418.13 billion.

Courtville’s shares were traded at a volume of 43.90 million and valued at N10.53 million.

GTBank was next with 28.97 million shares traded at a cost of N955.08 million.

Zenith Bank reported 24.90 million shares worth N560.46 million, while Transcorp recorded over 22.62 million traded shares at a value of N17.96 million.

