Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bears’ territory. Jaiz Bank, Royal Exchange among top losers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bears’ territory. Jaiz Bank, Royal Exchange among top losers
The Nigerian stock market slipped back to bears’ territory on Friday after the bourse failed to maintain its bullish run.
The market’s equity capitalization dropped from N20.55 trillion to N20.51 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.
The All- Share Index declined by 0.20 percent and moved from 39,293.14 to 39,216.20 during trading.
250.92 million shares worth N2.79 billion exchanged hands in 3,746 deals on Friday.
The number of traded shares was higher than the 229.41 million shares worth N3.78 billion completed in 4,016 deals the previous day.
Guinness topped the gainers’ list after its share price rose by 9.89 percent to move from N27.3kobo to N30 per share.
Prestige gained 9.76 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share.
Sovereign Insurance’s share price rose by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.22kobo per share.
UACN recorded a gain of N0.7kobo and moved from N8 to N8.7kobo per share at the close of trading.
ABSTRANS share price increased by 7.14 percent to end trade at N0.30kobo from N0.28kobo per share.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market positive trend continues. WAPIC, Neimeth among top gainers
On the other side of the table, FTN Cocoa lost 9.80 percent during trading and dropped from N0.51 kobo to N0.46kobo.
Jaiz Bank’s share price declined from N0.65kobo to N0.59kobo per share after shedding 9.23 percent in share price.
Royal Exchange’s share price plunged by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.26kobo per share.
WAPIC’s share price declined from N0.55kobo to N0.51kobo per share after losing 7.27 percent in share price during trading.
Afrinsure completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.2kobo from N0.21kobo per share.
UBN was the most active stock as investors traded 79.22 million shares worth N419.90 million.
Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 21.01 million and valued at N462 million.
GTBank was next with 19.79 million shares valued at N619.61 million.
Guinness reported 12.56 million shares worth N372.08 million while UBA recorded over 10.27 million traded shares at a value of N69.94 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification
The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
Latest Tech News
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...