Nigeria’s story not complete without Queen Elizabeth – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth ll of Great Britain.
The British longest-serving monarch died peacefully at the Balmoral Castle on Thursday.
In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president condoled with the British Royal Family over the death of the queen.
He also welcomed the ascension to the throne of the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles as new king of Britain.
Buhari said: “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learnt with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70 years reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.
READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth: Five interesting facts people may not know about British longest-serving monarch
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.
“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality, and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth, and the entire world a better place.”
