Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualify for Olympics for first time in 16yrs

Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games after beating Banyana Banyana of South Africa on aggregate.

The Falcons had failed to reach the finals of the Olympics since their last appearance in 2008.

Having missed the 2012, 2016, and 2020 editions, the Nigerian ladies fought through the qualifiers and had South Africa in their final battle.

Following a loud buildup to the tie, Nigeria defeated South Africa 1-0 in the first leg of the tie at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja last week.

The buildup to the second leg of the tie in Pretoria was also huge as the Falcons successful held their hosts to a goalless draw.

Following their qualification, the Falcons will now be in Group C of the women’s football event at the Olympics where they will face Brazil, Japan and world champions Spain.

