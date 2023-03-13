Nigeria’s Sweetkiwi secures $250k from Shark Tank USA. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s Sweetkiwi secures $250k from Shark Tank USA

Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec has invested $250,000 for 16% of the ownership in Sweetkiwi, a tech-backed frozen yogurt company that was founded in Nigeria.

Founder Ehime Eigbe-Akindele and her husband Michael Akindele secured the fund on Season 14 Episode 16 of the show.

Sweetkiwi, launched in Lagos in 2011, bills itself as a cutting-edge frozen dessert company that fulfills a sweet taste while promoting digestive health.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that prior to this funding, Sweetkiwi had only raised $20,000 in seed from Union Kitchen.

Tech Trivia: What is a facility that houses a large number of servers called?

A. Base station

B. Access point

C. Network house

D. Data center

Answer: see end of post

2. PowerSchool partners OneConnect to expand market footprints in Africa

PowerSchool has announced its first channel partner in Africa with OneConnect to expand its market footprints in Africa.

Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool, confirmed the partnership in a media statement on Monday.

According to the statement, OneConnect will aid in expanding PowerSchool’s clientele in South Africa and the rest of the region.

OneConnect is a supplier of turnkey technology services and solutions in South Africa and across the African continent.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with OneConnect.

“We’ve seen the innovative impact of OneConnect’s technology services and solutions and know they are the right partner to expand our support to the over 240 million students enrolled in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond,” said Gulati.

3. GoDaddy partners Monsha’at to support SMEs and entrepreneurs

American internet domain registrar and web hosting company, GoDaddy has announced a partnership with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at) to empower SMEs and young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Alamro, General Manager of Entrepreneurship Planning at Monsha’at, confirmed the partnership in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Alamro said that the collaboration with Monsha’at intends to help ambitious businesspeople nationwide become digital entrepreneurs and establish an online presence using GoDaddy’s comprehensive set of tools.

“The partnership highlights our keenness to enhance cooperation with the public and private sectors and to create an environment that stimulates the growth and prosperity of small and medium-sized enterprises,” stated Alamro.

GoDaddy recently saw Macquarie Group Ltd. grow its stake in it by 38.8% in the third quarter.

Trivia Answer: Data Center

A data center is a central location for storing and processing data. It may include anywhere from a few computers to several thousand.

By Kayode Hamsat

