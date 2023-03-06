Nigeria’s Tabulio launches to connect African tech talents. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s Tabulio launches to connect African tech talents

Tabulio, a Nigerian startup, has launched a social networking platform aimed at connecting African tech talent with global opportunities.

The startup was founded by Tosh Ajibade and Chris Steve in 2019 and was released as an MVP in 2021.

Through the platform, the team enables users to showcase their work, connect with potential employers and network with other tech talents.

Unlike other social networking platforms, Tabulio focuses more on technical expertise and proficiency, providing developers with a centralized platform to display their portfolio of codes and repositories.

After a successful beta, Tabulio officially launched in May 2021, and has already accumulated over 5,000 users, with more than 1,500 projects posted on the platform.

For companies on the lookout for tech staff or freelancers, Tabulio provides access to a large pool of talent. The startup has also partnered with top learning partners in Nigeria, such as Treford and Uranus, to help facilitate education and upskill users.

“The majority of our users are from Nigeria, but there are also a couple of users from Ghana, India, Pakistan, and most parts of Europe,” said Ajibade.

Tabulio monetizes via subscriptions, advertising and commissions on digital products, and has quickly built a global audience.

Tech Trivia: Which protocol routes data transmissions over the Internet?

A. SMTP

B. BGP

C. FTP

D. NNTP

Answer: see end of post

2. Kenya-based SafiriSalama launches digital memorial service

Kenyan startup, SafiriSalama, has launched what it claims to be Africa’s first end-of-life services platform, offering a range of digital tools and services for handling the final stages of life.

The platform, according to report, includes digital death notices, memorials, and a directory of funeral service providers.

Read also:Healthtech startup, Envisionit Deep AI, raises $1.65M investment. 2 other stories and a trivia

SafiriSalama’s digital platform aims to ensure that individuals are connected to the best service providers and can manage the death of a loved one in the best means possible.

SafiriSalama’s founder and CEO, John Nyongesa, said that the lack of knowledge in this area creates an opportunity for exploitation, and no other business deals with such a vulnerable group.

The Kenyan startup raised $100,000 from a US angel investor for product development and is now seeking pre-seed funding.

The Kenyan team has developed three products: “Death Notices” for creating affordable digital death announcements, “Memorials” for managing a loved one’s funeral process, and “The Redbook”, a B2B and B2C product and services online directory that connects verified service providers in the funeral and grief industry with families.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that SafiriSalama rolled out its beta version in November 2021 and is currently undergoing a 12-month introduction and consolidation campaign in Kenya before expanding to other African markets.

3. Turkish Competition Board fines Elon Musk for 0.1% of Twitter income

The Turkish Competition Authority announced on Monday that it had fined Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk 0.1% of the company’s Turkish gross income for 2022.

The fine, according to the body, was placed because the takeover occurred without the board’s consent.

The board, which disclosed this in a statement, noted that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.

The board also stated that the decision was subject to legal appeal, providing Elon Musk with yet another problem in addition to the decline in Twitter revenue.

Musk had struggled for his purchase of Twitter for more than six months before it was ultimately completed on October 27.

Since the purchase, the Twitter CEO had been facing one legal charges or the other.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are investigating Elon Musk over the Twitter acquisition deal.

Trivia Answer: BGP

Stands for “Border Gateway Protocol.” BGP is a protocol used for routing data transmissions over the Internet.

It helps determine the most efficient path, whether sending data down the street or across the globe.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now