Nigeria’s TalentQL launches tech career kickstarter initiative. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s TalentQL launches tech career kickstarter initiative

TalentQL, Nigerian career development startup, has launch a new initiative, AltSchool Africa, a programme where youngsters can earn a top-rated diploma in software engineering within a year.

TalentQL was founded last year by Adewale Yusuf, Opeyemi Awoyemi and Akintunde Sultan, as a venture hiring, developing and managing remote talent for global companies.

According to sources familiar with the startup, it is building a pipeline of quality talent for African companies as well as source and manage top local talent for leading international firms.

TalentQL is into building talent campuses in less-crowded African cities with proximity to top tertiary institutions.

Today, it has 3,000 vetted individuals in this talent network.

After raising US$300,000, the venture launched AltSchool Africa, which is structured around a comprehensive curriculum designed to impart the knowledge required to gain employment as a qualified software engineer.

Tech Trivia: What is the most common type of compressed file format?

A RAR

B ZIP

C SIT

D ARC

Answer: See end of post

2. Nigerian fintech, E-Settlement, acquires Ivory Coast’s QuickCash

E-Settlement, a Nigerian fintech startup, has announced acquiring Ivory Coast-based QuickCash to help it expand across a host of other West African countries.

The startup was founded by Olaoluwa Awojoodu in 2017 to provide financial services to different target markets through its platforms.

READ ALSO: Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

Industry sources describe the startup as innovative for deploying technology that is easy-to-use, affordable, secure and inclusive for Africans.

Since its inception, the startup has established modern payment solutions in Nigeria, including CashEnvoy, the mobile point of sale (MPOS) solution PayPad, and agent banking platform PayCentre.

Acquiring QuickCash, an Ivorian electronic payment and money transfer company, the startup looks to further promote financial inclusion of rural populations and those operating in the informal sectors of Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo and more.

3. Chipper Cash raises $150 million at over $2 billion valuation

Nigerian borderless payments company, Chipper Cash, has raised a Series C extension round of over $150 million.

The round, which was led by Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange platform, FTX, will help it continue offering value in the mobile payments market.

According to Chipper Cash, the round also saw the participation of SVB Capital, Deciens Capital, Ribbit Capital, Bezos Expeditions, One Way Ventures, and Tribe Capital.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Chipper Cash was founded by Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled in 2018 to enable a seamless borderless platform to send and receive money.

Today, the startup’s services are patronized across the United Kingdom and eight African countries–Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa, and Kenya.

Tech Trivia Answer: Zip

Zip is a common type of file compression. “Zipping” one or more files creates a compressed archive that takes up less disk space than the uncompressed version. It is useful for backing up files and reducing the size of data transferred over the Internet.

An archive compressed with standard Zip compression has a .ZIP file extension — for example, Archive.zip. To open the file or files in a Zip archive, you must first “unzip” or decompress the archive. Both Windows and macOS include a built-in file decompression utility that can unzip Zip files. Alternatively, you can use a third-party file archiving application, such as WinZip or 7-Zip, to decompress a Zip file.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now