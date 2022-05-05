Nigeria’s tech community, Black Girls in Tech, partners Crowdforce to build women’s capacity in industry

A Nigerian women-tech community, Black Girls in Tech (BGiT), has announced a partnership agreement with a banking startup, CrowdForce, to offer more internship opportunities to women in Nigeria’s technological space.

The Chief Executive Officer and Partnerships & Growth Lead, Karen Emelu, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

The community was founded by Emelu to create a colourful space in the white, male-dominated technology sector.

It also facilitates support and connects women in tech with others.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the network pays attention as well as gives voice to talents with underprivileged backgrounds.

Emelu, who spoke on the partnership, said:

“We are happy to enter this partnership with CrowdForce and hope it serves as the first of many pipelines for permanent job opportunities for the women that take part.

“Access to permanent employment in the tech space is crucial to breaking the bias and increasing the number of women in tech across the African continent.”

On its part, CrowdForce in a statement described the partnership as an opportunity to break the bias in the tech sector.

The statement read: “In our continued effort to break the bias, we believe strongly that access to employment opportunities is one of the many ways to empower women in tech.

“It is our hope that the women we hire from this current cohort find the opportunity enriching and a stepping stone to the illustrious careers they will go on to have.”

By Kayode Hamzat

