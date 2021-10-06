Nigeria’s Terawork, 3 others, secure $20k in Future of Work accelerator. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Terawork, 3 others, secure $20k in Future of Work accelerator

Nigeria’s Terawork, alongside three other African startups, has secure US$20,000 in funding at the culmination of the first Future of Work Africa accelerator programme.

The programme is run by Village Capital with support from IFC and Moody’s Foundation.

According to the funding team, the four startups selected have proven to have helped young people across Africa find jobs, build careers, and prepare for the future of work.

Since its inception in 2009, Village Capital claimed to have supported more than 1,000 early-stage entrepreneurs through its investment readiness programme.

Also, the VilCap Investments fund has invested in more than 110 programme graduates.

Although, initially, twenty-three startups were selected to take part, only four winners, however, were peer-selected, securing US$20,000 each in funding from IFC.

The winning startups come from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Benin and Mauritius, with the Nigerian startup being Terawork, a one-stop freelance marketplace helping African talent earn income globally through freelancing.

2. SA’s prop-tech venture, Castle One, secures investment

Castle One, a South African prop-tech venture, has announced securing what it describes as a “significant investment” from HL Hall and Sons Holdings.

The deal is expected to unlock new, synergistic value for the benefit of the real estate industry, both locally and abroad.

Castle One, which was founded by tech entrepreneurs Jonothan Rawson and Mark Forrester, has been active in the emergent prop-tech space since 2018.

According to sources familiar with the startup, the venture-building group is currently invested in three local prop-tech ventures.

The funding partner, Halls, is a 130-year-old family-owned business, with local and international holdings across several sectors – from data and analytics to property investment and pharmaceuticals.

Speaking on the development, Rawson noted that the investment by Halls into Castle One will enable the group to accelerate its innovation journey, while extending its presence in foreign markets.

He said: “This is largely due to the size of the formal South African property market, when compared to markets like the US, but also the multi-faceted nuances of the real estate business itself, which newcomers to the industry tend to underestimate.”

