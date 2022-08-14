Politics
Nigeria’s territorial integrity shrinking under threat of terrorism —Moghalu
Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential aspirant of African Democratic Congress (ADC), has charged Nigerians on the need to interrogate candidates vying for different elective offices on crises bedeviling the country.
The ex-Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, who made the call via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, also challenged candidates to look very closely at the country’s fundamental issues.
Moghalu vehemently condemned the culture of cheap and vapid campaigns being paraded by most candidates in Nigeria.
He noted that the country was under threat and its challenges were addressable only by focused leadership.
Read also:Moghalu slams FG, CBN for killing Nigeria’s economy, renews call for competent leadership
The economic expert also decried the insecurity and the shrinkage of Nigeria’s territorial integrity, charging Nigerians to take bold decisions next year.
He said: “It seems to me that the most important question for the 2023 elections and whoever wins the presidency is the existential matter of security and the shrinking territorial integrity of Nigeria under the threat of terrorism. We should interrogate all the candidates on this.
“I don’t think we’ve heard enough from them on this. We must not let the 2023 election be about stylish but empty slogans and emotional vituperations without a cold look at our fundamentals. A state is not really a state in international law if it’s not in control of its territory.”
