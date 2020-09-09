Business Latest

Nigeria’s total debt hits N31 trillion

September 9, 2020
DMO: Domestic debt servicing increased by over N247bn in 2017
By Ripples Nigeria

The Debt Management Office on Wednesday put the country’s total debt at N31 trillion.

The figure, according to the DMO, was an increase of N2.38trillion over a period of three months.

The agency disclosed this while releasing Nigeria’s total public debt stock as at June 30 this year.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s debt stock now N26.2tr – DMO

The country’s total public debt stock includes the debt stock of the Federal Government, the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The DMO also released reports on the country’s external debt service in the second quarter of this year.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */