Nigeria’s total debt hits N31 trillion

The Debt Management Office on Wednesday put the country’s total debt at N31 trillion.

The figure, according to the DMO, was an increase of N2.38trillion over a period of three months.

The agency disclosed this while releasing Nigeria’s total public debt stock as at June 30 this year.

The country’s total public debt stock includes the debt stock of the Federal Government, the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The DMO also released reports on the country’s external debt service in the second quarter of this year.

