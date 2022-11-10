News
Nigeria’s total debt rises by N7.38tn, Lagos leads highest state debtors
Within one year, Nigeria’s total public debt grew by N7.38 trillion, to close the second quarter of 2022 with N42.84 trillion ($103.31 billion), according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Wednesday.
The country’s total debt stock stood at N35.46 trillion (86.57 billion dollars) as at the end of Q2 2021. This is a 20.81 per cent year-on-year growth.
Breakdown of the public debt showed external debt accounted for N16.61 trillion ($40.06 billion) during the period in review, surpassing the N13.71 trillion ($33.46 billion) posted in the second quarter of 2021.
Similarly, the domestic debt rose from N21.75 trillion ($53.10 billion) in the second quarter of 2021, to N26.23 trillion ($63.24 billion) at the end of the same period this year.
In the NBS report of Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt, the bureau said Lagos State has the highest domestic debt of N797.30 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Delta State was next with N378.87 billion, followed by Ogun State which accounted for N241.78 billion.
Read also:DMO defends Nigerian govt’s borrowings to fund fuel subsidy
The lowest debtor is Jigawa State, which recorded N45.13 billion, Ebonyi N59.11 billion and Kebbi has N60.41 billion debt.
It was gathered that the highest external debt is held by Lagos State, accounting for $1.27 billion during the period under review, Kaduna State owes $586.77 million and Edo has $268.31 million.
Borno held the lowest external debt stock of $18.69 million, Taraba and Yobe owe $22.28 million and $23.09 million respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...