Nigeria’s transport fare increased by 50% in 12 months – NBS

Nigerians paid 50 percent more for bus and motorcycle trips in August than they did in the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Friday.

The NBS latest report on transport fare covered intracity trips, intercity, the charge per person, airfare charges for specified routes, and journeys by motorcycle (Okada) among others.

According to the bureau, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city increased by 4.98 percent month-on-month and 50.03 percent year-on-year to N430.58 in August from N410.17 the previous month.

States with the highest fare for intracity trips were Zamfara (N670.28), Bauchi (N635.12), and Taraba (N550.13) while states with the lowest fares were Oyo (N220.48), Abia (N239.41), and Borno (N297.16).

While the average fare paid by commuters for intercity trips increased by 1.80 percent month-on-month and by 24.99 percent year-on-year to N2,588.69 in August from N2,542.95 in July

States with the highest bus fares for intercity trips were Abuja (N4,700.15), Lagos (N3,600.04), and Sokoto (N3,450.16), while states with the lowest fare were Bayelsa (N1,859.36), Bauchi (N1,900.60), and Akwa Ibom (N1,950.20).

READ ASLO: Nigerians paid more for food items in July – NBS

Similarly, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes (single journey) increased by 0.03 percent month-on-month and 0.53 percent year-on-year to N36,805.41 in August from N36,793.24 in July.

States with the highest airfare were Rivers (N38,900.00), Edo (N38,500.00), Lagos (N38,200.00), while states with the lowest airfare were Akwa-Ibom (N33,100.00), Sokoto (N33,700.00), and Gombe (N35,200.00).

The average fare paid by commuters for journeys by motorcycle per drop increased by 3.17 percent month-on-month and 54.20 percent year-on-year to N303.25 in August from N294.02 in July.

States with the highest fare per drop for motorcycles were Yobe (N500.45), Lagos (N487.23), and Taraba (N465.08), while states with the lowest fare were Adamawa (N107.06), Niger (N180.12), and Katsina (N180.27).

Join the conversation

Opinions