‘Nigeria’s troops ready to fight terrorists but lack adequate weapons,’ Falana faults El-Rufai on mercenaries

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Friday, faulted the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the planned hiring of foreign mercenaries to tackle bandits and Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

The governor told journalists last month governments of states in the North-West might be forced to hire mercenaries if the Federal Government and security agents fail to crush the criminals wreaking havoc in the region.

Falana, who reacted El-Rufai’s remark during the burial of an official of the Nigerian Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Akinwunmi Akinsola, in Ijoko, Ogun State, said the Nigerian troops have the capability to end banditry and insurgency without external help.

Akinsola died in the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train by bandits.

Falana said: “l can say without any fear of contradiction that Nigeria has some of the most patriotic soldiers in the world.

“All that is missing is appropriate weapons to fight the terrorists who are well-equipped.

“I am speaking from my personal knowledge because I defend top-ranking soldiers; generals who are charged illegally for demanding weapons to fight terrorists.”

He stressed that Nigerian forces are ready and willing to fight the criminals, but lacked the weapons to face the terrorists.

“Troops are prepared to fight, but they are simply saying it is suicidal to face terrorists with inadequate weapons,’’ he added.

