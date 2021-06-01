Nigeria’s 'uber for doctors' closes $2.6m for expansion. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s CribMD closes $2.6m for expansion



CribMD, a Nigerian e-health startup, has closed a US$2.6 million seed round to activate its expansion plans.

Praised as “Uber for doctors,” the startup launched as a business venture in June 2020.

Barely 12 month old today, CribMD now connects users with doctors for house calls and telemedicine services via its on-demand platform.

Ifeanyi Ossai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of CribMD, explained that the startup’s model allows users schedule appointments from the comfort and safety of their home.

The founder said: “We’re revolutionising each and every step of the care process, from affordability, patient-provider matching, to billing, to health record management.

“Through the touch of an app or a click on our site, an affordable, highly-vetted, qualified medical doctor will arrive at your door, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“The CribMD experience brings preventive, primary, and urgent care to a patient’s doorstep. We empower our medical teams to develop deep patient relationships through unhurried visits, comprehensive care, and immersion in the patient’s home environment.”

Speaking on the investment portfolio, Ifeanyi noted that the funding saw the participation of US accelerator Sputnik ATX and The Guardian Nigerian.

2. Egyptian Gamesbandy secures seed round



In a bid to compliment its plans to propel its growth across the MENA region, Egyptian gaming marketplace Gamesbandy has secured a seed funding round.

Threading a new venture path, Gamesbandy is the first platform in the region to provide users with a safe and simple way to buy and sell gaming accounts and related accessories.

Through the startup, gamers can sell their old high-level accounts to those who prefer to pay rather than start at the beginning.

Launched in 2020, the startup now has more than 1,500 users from 24 countries.

The new raiser is, therefore, expected to help propel the startup’s growth, making it easier and more accessible for users to navigate, to expand to support more games, and grow its user base faster.

Founder, Abdulrahman Aboshamah, explained the motivation behind the launch of startup, citing how more gamers have turned their passion to a rewarding venture.

He said: “Gaming is no longer a pastime. Due to the tremendous popularity of gaming throughout the world, many gamers have turned their passion into a lucrative business, and we’re aiming to facilitate that for the gaming community.”

3. Germany-based venture launches support programme for Kenyan entrepreneurs



A Germany-based venture, the Federal Development Ministry (BMZ) has launched a new venture tagged DeveloPPP Ventures.

The programme looks to empower Kenyan startups by providing entrepreneurial support and a grant of up to €100 000.

According to local media, the funding will reportedly be distributed by DEG via a matching-funds model.

On eligibility, the DEG team will only provide grant funding to startups that have displayed and achieved proof of concept and are ready to scale.

The group’s development minister, Gerd Müller, explained that the programme was designed to drive entrepreneurial growth in Africa.

He said: “Many developing countries, particularly in Africa, have an exciting startup scene. This is where the jobs of tomorrow and innovative solutions for the challenges on the ground are emerging.”

