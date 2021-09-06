Nigeria’s Ustacky launches platform to offer digital micro-degrees. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Ustacky launches platform to offer digital micro-degrees



Nigerian ed-tech startup, Ustacky, has launched its platform to teach Africans industry-relevant IT skills.

This comes as the startup seeks to provide registered students with micro-degrees at an affordable price to make them job-ready.

According to local sources, Ustacky delivers training in programming through its website and mobile app using high-quality instructor-led video courses taught by seasoned instructors.

These courses are bundled together to form different micro-degrees, which also contain quizzes, coding assessments, discussion forums, mentorship, career guides, resume reviews, certificates and even job opportunities.

The startup was cofounded by Ilyas Muyiwa and Teslim Sulaiman, who stated that the idea of making access to tech education easy for Africans was something they had been interested in for a long time.

Muyiwa said: “We started doing things that would eventually lead to Ustacky over a decade ago. We have organised physical training programmes, created online courses with thousands of students, and mentored students, among other things.”

Tech Trivia: What does it mean to uncloud?

A. Organize cloud storage

B. Remove all files from the cloud

C. Print a file from the cloud

D. Delete a cloud service account

Answer: See end of post

2. UCT GSB Solution Space partners ayoba to launch E-Track Programme



UCT GSB Solution Space has announced partnering with ayoba to launch E-Track Programme, an initiative designed to support startups from across Africa with scalable businesses and global potential.

The partners revealed this in a statement announcing the call for application into the programme.

According to the organisers, applications are open for the upcoming E-Track Programme which will run as a three-phase venture acceleration programme.

Looking to support startups across the continent, phase one will be the Venture Launch which focuses on validating the venture concept.

Explaining terms, the management stated that phase two will then aim at accelerating the development of the validated venture while phase three of the programme will work on scaling ventures with the support of partners and investors.

The programme targets high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders. Venture Launch is appropriate for participants that have, or want to develop, both for-profit and non-profit scale-ups.

By the end of the Venture Launch course, teams will have developed, prototyped, and verified a novel product or service which can be developed further in the second phase of the E-Track Programme.

3. SU LaunchLab Hackathon 2021 opens call for application



Stellenbosch University’s Launch Lab has announced that applications for its Hackathon are currently open.

SU Launch Lab is an organisation that aims to accelerate high-impact businesses established by budding entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the development, the institution noted that applications will close on the 20th of September, 2021.

Established in collaboration with Stellenbosch University Faculty of Engineering, Capitec and Entersekt, the Hackathon event is aimed at data science and fintech-focused applicants.

Applicants who are passionate about data science and fintech are encouraged to apply as the hackathon will provide an opportunity to solve real-life challenges in exchange for cash prizes up for grabs.

Tech Trivia Answer: B

Uncloud is the removal of applications and data from a cloud computing platform. De-cloud is another term used to describe this reverse cloud migration.

Examples could include shutting down a server instance in a public cloud and moving the associated software and data to an in-house data center or colocation facility.

