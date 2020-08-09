Nigeria’s value system is so bad now that online fraudsters are the new role models — Alison-Madueke

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on Friday, lamented that societal values had been badly eroded in Nigeria.

Diezani, who spoke at a virtual event organized by the Ijaw National Development Group, said internet fraudsters had become role models in the Nigerian society.

The event was also attended by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

She said there were no shortcuts to success in life, adding that only hard work could guarantee progress and development.

The ex-minister, who fled the country after the 2015 general election, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged corruption.

Alison-Madueke said:

“The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys as my son would say; these in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values.

“This is a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us. Why have I spent time talking about fatherless homes and the impact it has on our children? The truth of the matter is that an irresponsible boy tends to become an irresponsible man and it is therefore a vicious cycle. If you plant yam, you cannot harvest plantain.

“There are no shortcuts to working your way up the ladder of life. Progressing in life, in work and relationships – marital or otherwise – is always dependent on consistent effort and hard work.

“As we create more responsible young men, we will generate more responsible fathers which will, in turn, engender a more sustainable society and build a greater nation of successful Ijaw men and women.”

