News
Nigeria’s varsity system will collapse without ASUU — Osodeke
The leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday decried the unconcerned attitude of the Nigerian government towards public universities in the country.
The union had on Friday conditionally suspended its eight-month-old strike following an order by the National Industrial Court.
The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, who featured on a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, blamed the industrial action on the insincerity of the government to honour agreements signed with the union.
Osodeke insisted that the union remains important to the survival of the public universities in the country.
He also challenged the government to prioritize funding of public universities in the interest of Nigerians.
He said: “Remove ASUU today. I can tell you in the next two years, our universities will be like our primary and secondary schools. The union has fought hard to ensure the continued survival of the system. The union should not be looked at as the problem. Apart from the meeting with the members of the House of Representatives, no government officers called us for a meeting.
READ ALSO: ‘ASUU forced to resume’, NEF spokesman, Baba-Ahmed, says in aftermath of union suspension of strike
“We just make education our priority. Reasonably percent should be allocated to the system in the budget. Our children will be encouraged to stay here instead of spending huge money going abroad. Nigerian students deserve to be respected. They should not be kept away from schools unnecessarily.”
Osodeke also berated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, for misinforming the public about the strike.
He added: “The minister was being disturbed by a guilty conscience. ASUU is apolitical. We are fighting for the interest of Nigerians. The minister went to the public to tell lies.”
The ASUU president revealed that issues in the dispute between the union and the federal government have not been fully resolved.
He stressed that the courts’ rulings and appeals by Nigerians forced the union to suspend the strike.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...