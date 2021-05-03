Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest



Niger-based snacks venture, Zhal Foods, on Sunday, emerged winner of the Quickteller Business contest, walking home with the star prize of ₦1M.

Zhal Foods won the virtual pitch contest, beating nine other contestants to win the edition.

Quickteller had, earlier in April, invited entrepreneurs, across Nigeria, to post a 1-minute video of themselves explaining how N1 million would boost their businesses, to stand a chance to qualify into the grand finale.

According to a panel of judges comprising Founder, Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu; CEO, SoFresh, Olagoke Balogun; and CEO, AskDemz, Adedamola Ladejobi, Zhal Foods scored an aggregate of 25 points to win the contest.

This initiative from the fintech company, Interswitch, is expected to help businesses that are signed onto the Quickteller Business platform boost their business further.

Runner up startups (winning 250k each) in the contest include electronic certification platform, Akowe; fashion design hub, Seun Ara Clothings; Oyo-based agribusiness, Greenbles; and financial solutions startup, Patriots Africa.

Tech Trivia: The following are co-founders of Twitter except?

A. Jack Dorsey

B. Noah Glass

C. Biz Stone

D. Gareth Bale

Answer: See end of post.

2. Google’s Startups Accelerator Africa opens applications for 6th class



Tech giant, Google, has announced opening applications for the sixth class of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.

The initiative, which is expected to support African tech startups through their crucial growth phases is a three-month online programme.

The programme will feature three intensive virtual training bootcamps, mentorship, and Google product support.

Speaking on the development, Onajite Emerhor, head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, noted that Applications are open until May 14 to startups from 17 countries across Africa, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal. South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Onajite further highlighted the challenge that led Google to launching the virtual edition, citing the break of the pandemic.

He said: “Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first virtual class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa was launched.

“It was the first all-online iteration of Google’s accelerator program for Africa, and saw 20 startups from seven countries undergo a 12-week virtual journey to redefine their offering while receiving mentoring and attending workshops.

“This year, with the sixth cohort, we want to continue to play our part by supporting developers and startups within the Africa tech ecosystem, ensuring they get all the access and support necessary to see them continue to grow.”

3. Tunisia’s Expensya closes $20m funding for international expansion



Expensya, a B2B expenses management solution based in Tunisia, has closed a US$20 million funding round as it looks to scale its venture.

The nearly 7 year old startup was founded by Karim Jouini and Jihed Othmani to offer a software-as-a-solution (SaaS) platform that helps businesses of all sizes manage their expenses.

The startup noted that the new raiser will go into improving its R&D as well as fueling international expansion.

Today, Expensya has serviced over 5,000 companies in approximately 100 countries.

Media reports revealed that the startup had initial secured funding in 2016, 2017 and 2018, adding that the new US$20 million funding round comes from MAIF Avenir and Silicon Badia, with participation from French investors ISAI and Seventure Partners.

Tech Trivia Answer: Gareth Bale

Unlike others on the list who are co-founders of Twitter together with Jack Dorsey, Gareth Frank Bale is a Welsh professional footballer who plays as a winger for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, on loan from Real Madrid of La Liga, and the Welsh national team.

Bale began his professional career at Southampton, playing at left-back and earning acclaim as a free kick specialist.

Opinions