Nigerien president sacks army chief, others for terrorist attack on military base

January 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerien chief of army staff, Ahmed Mohamed, including other top security chiefs have been fired following a terrorists attack on a military base that killed 89 soldiers on January 9.

The move by the Nigerien President, Issoufou Mahamadou, came after local media reported series of causualties and a rising death toll caused by terrorists allegedly linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Reports say the chief of army staff, Mr Mohamed has however been replaced by Salifou Modi, a major-general. The defence secretary and chief of land staff were also fired, and immediately replaced.

