Nigerien president sacks army chief, others for terrorist attack on military base

Nigerien chief of army staff, Ahmed Mohamed, including other top security chiefs have been fired following a terrorists attack on a military base that killed 89 soldiers on January 9.
The move by the Nigerien President, Issoufou Mahamadou, came after local media reported series of causualties and a rising death toll caused by terrorists allegedly linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS.
Read also: Niger Republic declares 3-day nat’l mourning as death toll from terrorists’ attack hits 89
Reports say the chief of army staff, Mr Mohamed has however been replaced by Salifou Modi, a major-general. The defence secretary and chief of land staff were also fired, and immediately replaced.
