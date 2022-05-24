NIMASA boss, Jamoh, writes EFCC to investigate N1.5trn fraud allegation against him

Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate an allegation of N1.5tn fraud levelled against him.

One Ude Jackson, in a tweet on Saturday, had traced N1.5tn fraud to Jamoh.

He wrote: “Fraud in Buhari govt as N1.5tn, $9bn traced to NIMASA boss, Bashir Jamoh’s personal accounts.

“Bashir Jamoh, DG of NIMASA has told his friends he doesn’t know anything about N1.5tn in any account. And that all the story is a lie and fake news. When I wake up, I will drop his receipt. He just ate the bait”, he added.

Bashir Jamoh, however, in a letter referenced NIMASA2020/DG/EFCC/VOL1/09, asked the EFCC to thoroughly investigate the allegation in order to put the record in the public space.

“I write to bring to your attention the attached online publications and tweets that have gone viral since Friday 21 of May 2021.

“The publications emanated from a series of tweets of one Jackson Ude alleging the sums of N1.5tn and another US$9,557,312.50 were traced to my personal account.

“The allegation of money laundering which impugns my integrity, character and family name has been circulating on social media also suggested that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria be invited by security agencies to give reasons why such huge sums of money were transferred to my personal account instead of the Treasury Single Account.

“In view of this weighty allegation and the insidious and perniciously damaging effect on the government and the country, I hereby request that a thorough and painstaking investigation be carried by your commission with a view to unravelling the truth or accuracy of the allegation.”

