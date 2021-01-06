NIMC: 2.3m persons enrolled in Kano

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has announced that more than 2.3 million persons have been enrolled in Kano State since the inception of the programme in 2007.

This was made known in an interview with the Coordinator of NIMC in the state, Mr Illo Sarkin-Yamma, who disclosed it to newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that 52 centres which were fully equipped with modern gadgets designed to ease congestion and hasten the enrollment process, had been assigned by the commission for registration following the Federal Government’s directive that Nigerians should link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIM cards.

He explained that it was done to hasten the process of the enrollment of eligible Nigerians in the 44 local government areas of the state.

According to him, arrangements were made for the enrollees to come on a certain day for the exercise to reduce congestion, in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols

“There is a rush by enrollees at the centres following a directive by the Federal Government for Nigerians to link their NIN with their SIMs.

“Each of the 52 centres is currently enrolling between 100 and 200 persons daily. We have upgraded our services to enable more people to get enrolled, he said.

Sarkin-Yamma said about 203 private firms had been approved by the Federal Government had to facilitate the smooth running of the enrollment process in the country.

He went on to commend the Kano State Government for its support to the commission, adding that the enrollment was free, and that citizens should beware of fraudsters who may try to exploit them.

Meanwhile, the NIMC Regional Director, Lawal Yahaya, said the commission had adopted proactive measures to enhance access to its services across the country.

He also advised Nigerians to adhere to guidelines set out by the commission on enrollment to facilitate smooth and eazy conduct of the exercise.

