NIMC advocates intensive birth registrations for national planning
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has called for intensive birth registrations by all in the country aimed at providing legal identity for all by 2030 in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Mr Aliyu Aziz, the Director-General, NIMC, at a workshop to co-create a Roadmap for a digital registration system as part of the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (CRVS) in Nigeria in Abuja.
According to Aziz, a strong national identity system was vital to building a viable economy and nation.
“Birth registration will engender financial inclusion and improvement of welfare.
READ ALSO: Senate mandates NIMC, Education Ministry to review policy on NIN registration for students
“Foundational identity is very important for National Planning,” he said.
He also noted that only 57.3 million Nigerians have been registered out of the 200 million population in the country.
The NIMC boss, who reiterated the imperatives of birth registrations, affirmed the determination of the commission to collaborate with the National Population Commission (NPC) in the actualisation of the legal identification agenda.
The Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), according to the United Nations is a continuous, permanent, compulsory, and universal recording by registration of the occurrence.
By Mayowa Oladeji
