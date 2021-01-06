NIMC charges N15,000 for date of birth correction in NIN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said on Wednesday all holders of the National Identification Number (NIN) in Nigeria would henceforth pay N15,000 for a correction on their dates of birth on its database.

The Regional Coordinator of NIMC, Lagos Zone, Mrs. Funmi Opesanwo, disclosed this to journalists at the commission’s office in the Alausa area of the state.

She said NIN holders are also required to pay a processing fee of N5,000 for card renewal or card replacement as well as an address modification fee of N500.

Opesanwo said: “Though the NIN enrolment is free, the attached fees for the card renewal, correction of date of birth and the change of address fee should not be interpreted as payment for NIN registration.

“For the date of birth correction, there is a processing fee of N15,000. For card renewal or card replacement, NIN holders are required to pay a processing fee of N5,000.

“For the modification of address or name, it is N500. Some people misconstrue this to mean that NIMC is asking them to pay money. No, those are for services.

“For correction of date of birth, it is N15,000 and it is payable to the TSA.”

