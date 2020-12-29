NIMC issues fresh guidelines for NIN registration

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise.

The NIMC spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, who announced the guidelines in a statement titled: “NIMC Adopts Booking System For NIN Enrolment,” said the move was aimed at checking the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government had earlier this month directed the mobile telecommunication operators to block the lines of subscribers that failed to integrate their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) with the NIN from December 30.

READ ALSO: 24m Nigerians registered on national identity database –NIMC

The NIN registration exercise has since been extended by another three weeks.

The statement read: “Mindful of the second wave of the COVID-19 which continues to severely affect public health and cause unprecedented disruptions, the commission wishes to announce that it has adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the virus whilst ensuring its services to Nigerians are not entirely interrupted.

“Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System for NIN. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

“Once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to COVID-19 Protocols.”

The commission also urged all applicants to use their face masks, observe social distancing and wash their hands while at its centres nationwide.

Join the conversation

Opinions