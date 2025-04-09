NIMC issues warning against selling, NIN, says it’s Illegal, open to severe penalties

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians, urging them to refrain from disclosing their National Identification Numbers (NINs) to unauthorized entities in exchange for money.

This caution comes in response to reports of individuals in Anambra State being enticed to surrender their NINs for financial gain.

The commission has deemed this practice illegal and punishable under the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, the Data Protection Act, and the Cybercrime Act.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Dr. Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC confirmed that arrests have been made in collaboration with security agencies. “The National Identity Management Commission has been notified of the activities of unauthorised individuals or organisations purportedly asking for the submission of the National Identification Number of Anambra residents in exchange for money,” the statement read.

“Upon receiving the information on the activities of the unscrupulous individuals, NIMC, in conjunction with the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force, swiftly arrested the culprits behind the illegal collection of the NIN. They are currently being interrogated and would be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Adegoke stated.

The NIMC emphasized that neither the commission nor the federal government has sanctioned the collection or use of NINs by third parties for monetary incentives. “At no time should NIN holders give out their NINs for monetary compensation. This is against the laws of the Federation. Anyone caught will be dealt with appropriately,” the commission warned.

The agency reiterated its previous advisory, urging Nigerians to safeguard their NINs and personal data from unverified platforms or individuals, cautioning that such actions could lead to identity theft and other cybercrimes. “The NIN can only be used by the holders to access government or private sector services, and it must be verified,” the statement added.

NIMC further encouraged the public to report any suspicious or unauthorized NIN collection to its official channels.

