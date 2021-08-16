NIMC Lagos office shut after staff allegedly contracts COVID-19

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has closed its headquarters in Lagos State after one of its staff members allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Before the development, there have been hints that several workers of the agency had been ill.

A nursing mother, who works in the customer care unit of the agency was said to have allegedly tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday, while other staff were said to have reported one form of illness or the other.

Meanwhile, in an internal memo sent to its workers, NIMC revealed that its Lagos office would be shut from Monday, August 16.

The memo read, “Good day #TeamLagos. This is to officially notify all members of staff of the temporary closure of the NIMC Lagos State Office, Alausa, from Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20, 2021, to enable management to fumigate and sanitise the offices.

“Enrolment activities will resume on Monday, August 23, 2021.

“Meanwhile, ensure you observe all COVID-19 protocols in all the LGAs/ LCDAs. You will be notified by your state coordinators immediately after we get the receipt of PPEs from the HQ. Please stay safe.”

However, NIMC Public Relations Officer, Kayode Adegoke, denied knowledge of the COVID-19 case, saying the fumigation of its office was being carried out by the Lagos State Government.

