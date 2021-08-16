News
NIMC Lagos office shut after staff allegedly contracts COVID-19
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has closed its headquarters in Lagos State after one of its staff members allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Before the development, there have been hints that several workers of the agency had been ill.
A nursing mother, who works in the customer care unit of the agency was said to have allegedly tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday, while other staff were said to have reported one form of illness or the other.
Meanwhile, in an internal memo sent to its workers, NIMC revealed that its Lagos office would be shut from Monday, August 16.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt begins second phase of COVID-19 vaccination
The memo read, “Good day #TeamLagos. This is to officially notify all members of staff of the temporary closure of the NIMC Lagos State Office, Alausa, from Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20, 2021, to enable management to fumigate and sanitise the offices.
“Enrolment activities will resume on Monday, August 23, 2021.
“Meanwhile, ensure you observe all COVID-19 protocols in all the LGAs/ LCDAs. You will be notified by your state coordinators immediately after we get the receipt of PPEs from the HQ. Please stay safe.”
However, NIMC Public Relations Officer, Kayode Adegoke, denied knowledge of the COVID-19 case, saying the fumigation of its office was being carried out by the Lagos State Government.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...