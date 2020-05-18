NIMC makes case why it should take over distribution of COVID-19 palliatives

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has stated why it should take over the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

NIMC labour union leader, Lucky Asekokhai, in a statement on Sunday said that the commission should be involved in the distribution of the COVID-19 palliatives by authenticating and providing a real time identity of those who are really vulnerable.

Asekokhai further stated that the use of Bank Verification Number with its about 40 million records is restricted to holders of bank account numbers which most vulnerable Nigerians do not have.

He said; “It is no doubt that NIMC has the only all-inclusive and reliable database in Nigeria.”

Asekokhai said currently the about 42 million Nigerians with their NIN registered with NIMC “and this is actually inadequate for Nigeria’s 200 million population.

According to him, the cases of missing COVID-19 patients in some states without traces could be taken care of by their National Identity Number, especially if NIMC is adequately funded to get all Nigerians registered.

“Hence, the Covid-19 and matters arising should as a matter of urgency make FG to provide NIMC with required financial capacity to capture all Nigerians within 2-3 years which will as well help the Federal Government and its allied security agencies to easily fight national and transnational crimes like terrorism and other criminal impunities in the country bordering on identity theft,” he concluded.

This comes after the federal government revealed plans to set up palliatives to assist Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) survive the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who also informed that the palliatives reflected the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s determination to support MSMEs and small businesses.

