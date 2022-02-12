NIMC restores NIN Verification Service portal

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said on Saturday the National Identification Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) portal has been fully restored.

The NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the portal went down a few days ago due to maintenance of infrastructure by one of the commission’s network service providers.

READ ALSO: NIMC advocates intensive birth registrations for national planning

Adegoke said: “Customers and Service providers can now take full advantage of the two verification platforms – Tokenization and NVS – which are both effective for verification and authentication of the National Identification Number.

“NIMC extends its profound gratitude to the general public and partners for their support during the NVS downtime and use of the tokenization platform.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now