NIMC unveils Mobile App for NIN enrollment

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Thursday unveiled a Mobile App for the National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment.

The media aide to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Femi Adeluyi, who disclosed this in a statement, said Federal Government also released an “improved” NIN slip.

According to him, the NIMC Mobile App, and the new NIN slip are now available for public use.

He said: “The App provides a secure channel for all Nigerians and legal residents to easily verify and authenticate their identities on-the-go using smartphones. It also enables them to link the NIN to their phone numbers.

“The App offers a built-in harmonisation process that allows for its use across other government services including the Nigerian Communication Commission, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Federal Road Safety Commission, and National Health Insurance Scheme, to mention a few.

“The new improved NIN slip is a pocket friendly and an easy to verify version of the NIN. It can be accessed via a self-service Portal, where people who already have been issued the NIN, can log in, download a PDF of the document in colour (if preferred), print, and laminate as desired. The current NIN Slip will remain valid and will be gradually phased-out.”

The Federal Government had early this month ordered mobile telecommunications operators to deactivate telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their phones to their NINs after December 30.

The exercise was later extended by three weeks after the House of Representatives intervened in the matter.

