NIMC warns Nigerians of fake app by fraudsters to harvest BVN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake National Identity Number (NIN) app created by fraudsters to harvest people’s NIN and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) by default.

NIMC disclosed this via its Twitter handle on Monday while educating Nigerians on the difference between the fake and original app.

It tweeted: “This app was not created by NIMC or the federal government, it is run by fraudsters, who are currently harvesting people’s NIN and BVN by default. Protect your data and stop disclosing personal information to unauthorised persons or platforms.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the NIMC unveiled a Mobile App for the NIN enrollment, following a statement released by the media aide to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Femi Adeluyi.

According to his statement, “the NIMC Mobile App, and the new NIN slip are now available for public use. The App provides a secure channel for all Nigerians and legal residents to easily verify and authenticate their identities on-the-go using smartphones. It also enables them to link the NIN to their phone numbers.”

