NIMC workers suspend strike

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) workers on Friday suspended their one-day-old strike.

The workers embarked on strike Thursday over the fear of COVID-19 spread in the agency.

They suspended the strike after the Federal Government agreed to address their demands at a meeting held on Friday morning in Abuja.

The President of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, Asekokhai Lucky, who confirmed the suspension of the strike to journalists in Abuja, said the commission’s workers across the country had been contacted to resume work by Monday.

The strike forced NIMC to suspend the ongoing enrolment of citizens for National Identity Numbers (NIN) across the country.

The workers vowed to ensure total compliance with the industrial action by shutting the commission’s offices and outlets nationwide.

