NiMet forecasts nationwide thunderstorms, cloudy weather from Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has forecasted a mix of thunderstorms, sunny and cloudy weather conditions across various parts of the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

In its weekly weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, the agency predicted that beginning from Sunday, May 18, there would be patches of cloud and thunderstorms in parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States during the afternoon and evening.

“For the North-Central region, expect sunny skies with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue, and Kogi States later in the day,” NiMET said.

In the southern region, the agency predicted thunderstorms on Sunday morning especially in Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom States, with isolated thunderstorms expected in the evening.

“On Monday, sunny skies with patches of cloud are expected in the northern region, with chances of morning thunderstorms in Taraba and Adamawa States,” the agency stated.

“Expect isolated thunderstorms in parts of Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States in the afternoon or evening.

“In the North-central, the forecast includes sunny skies with some clouds and isolated thunderstorms in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Plateau States.

“On Tuesday, there will be sunny skies with few clouds in the northern region in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms in parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, and Adamawa States.

“Isolated thunderstorms are also expected later in the day over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States.

“In the North-Central region, the forecast includes sunny skies with patches of cloud and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening in the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, and Niger States.

“In Southern states including Cross River, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom, expect to experience morning thunderstorms, with additional storms later in the day.”

The agency therefore urged the public to take necessary precautions as strong winds may precede thunderstorms.

“Residents are advised to secure loose objects to prevent damage. They should also avoid driving under heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances, and stay clear of tall trees to avoid falling branches.

“Airline operators should consult the agency for specific weather reports to aid flight planning,” it added.

