NiMet warns of imminent thunderstorms across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of cloudiness and thunderstorms from Friday to Sunday across the country.

The agency’s outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Friday with patches of cloud over the northern region.

Specifically, it predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba during the morning hours of the day.

“Later in the day, there are good prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa state, with slim chances of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Jigawa, Zamfara, and Kano States.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue and Nasarawa State during the morning hours.

“However, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and the coastal cities of the South with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Cross River, Ondo, Bayelsa and Delta States in the morning hours,” the report stated.

The report further stated that isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Edo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Enugu, Lagos, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states later in the day.

NiMet also forecasts cloudy skies on Saturday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region during the morning hours and further predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Taraba and Adamawa later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine should prevail over the North Central states with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Plateau, Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger state during the afternoon and evening period.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Rivers, Imo, Lagos and Bayelsa States. As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the states.”

For Sunday, the agency noted that sunny skies with patches of cloud are expected over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kebbi and Kaduna States during the morning hours.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna State later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine should prevail over the North Central region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state during the morning hours,” NiMet projected.

The agency anticipated chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa later in the day.

In September last year, fifteen cows were reportedly struck to death by a thunderstorm along Ikogosi Ekiti – Ipole Iloro Road during heavy rainfall.

Also in June same year, about 20 kidnappers met their death in Adamawa State while waiting for a ransom payment, after a thunderstorm hit the forest of Toungo Local Government Area.

