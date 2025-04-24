NiMet workers shelve strike after Keyamo’s intervention

Flight operations will resume fully at the nation’s airports after workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) suspended their strike.

The suspension of the strike followed the intervention of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Tunde Moshood, confirmed the suspension of the strike to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the workers suspended the strike till May 13, pending the outcome of the minister’s intervention on the issues raised.

At the meeting with the minister were the leaderships of the unions – the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Speaking after the meeting, the General Secretary of NUATE, Comrade Aba Ocheme, said the unions resolved to suspend the ongoing strike in recognition of the minister’s sincere intervention.

He added that the unions would wait for the progress of the actions the minister had committed to take.

Also, National President of ANAP, Alale Adedayo, said that as a mark of respect for the minister, the unions decided to “temporarily call off the strike” while the process of resolution was ongoing.

The unions embarked on strike over several unresolved grievances relating to poor working conditions, including salary relativity with other aviation agencies.and non-implementation of the 2019 consequential adjustment to the national minimum wage (affecting at least 30 omitted staff).

They are also demanding a 25 – 35 per cent salary increase, 40 percent hardship/peculiar allowances and annual staff training, among others.

By: Babajide Okeowo

