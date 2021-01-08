NIN enrollment takes only five minutes – Minister

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, told Nigerian on Friday National Identification Number (NIN) registration takes only five minutes to complete at any of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices nationwide.

The minister, who stated this when featured on a television programme in Abuja, said the presence of large crowd at the NIMC offices nationwide was because 95 percent of the NIN applicants appeared at the offices uninvited.

He said: “You can complete the form virtually without visiting any office but there are things that require you (to be there) physically like your biometrics. You cannot submit your biometrics without you being there physically.

“Each person takes around three to five minutes to complete the NIN registration and go as long as you have completed your form.

READ ALSO: Minister orders suspension of NIMC staff over extortion at NIN enrollment centres

“Some people will go there, their names are not part of those to be captured but they will go and stay at the gates. If you ask them to leave they will not.

“All the crowds you have been seeing in Abuja or Lagos, about 90 or 95 percent of them were not part of those invited to be captured in NIN. They only go there and stay outside the gates.”

The Federal Government had in December last year asked Nigerians to link their NINs to the Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs).

Join the conversation

Opinions