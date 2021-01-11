NIN registration may be suspended due to fears of covid-19 –Minister

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment may be put on hold in order to check the spread of Covid-19.

In December 2019, the NIMC office at Alausa, Ikeja, shut down as hundreds of people who wanted to enrol for the National Identity Number (NIN) stormed its office without complying with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Mamora, also a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

“Nobody feels good; I don’t feel good looking at the picture where people are gathered in multitude. It’s like a super spreader event which we don’t like. I’m also aware that the relevant ministry which is the communications and digital economy is looking at this.

“My understanding is that the whole process may be suspended so as to reorder the whole process in terms of management of the crowd because it was never intended that it would become a rowdy process like that. So, people may have to wait and be called at intervals to go through the process,” he said.

The Minister said the government has a responsibility to protect its citizens while urging the agency to re-order the NIN enrolment process to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus.

