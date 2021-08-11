Nine arrested after suspected herdsmen kill three Plateau IDPs searching for food

Nine people have been arrested, after gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed three women said to be members of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the Jebbu Miango community in Bassa Local Governement Area of Plateau State.

The victims were said to be searching for food for other displaced people, when they met their deaths.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the Miango Youth Development Association, Nuhu Bitrus, who confirmed the killings to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, the deceased were among those earlier displaced when killer herdsmen attacked their communities in a four day siege from July 30 to August 4.

Bitrus said the victims had left their camp in the neighbouring Miango town to Jebbu Miango in search of food for other IDPs when they were attacked and killed by the gunmen.

“I can confirm that three of our people have been killed in Jebbu Miango. The victims were three women who were among those who escaped during the recent attack in Jebbu Miango.

“Jebbu Miango is the community where over 400 houses were burnt last week during an attack by Fulani gunmen who also killed several people, forcing the survivors to flee their homes,” Bitrus said.

The youth activist who expressed dismay at the attack, gave the names of the victims as Sarah Ishaya, Sibi Yakubu and Seri Danladi, saying that the matter had been reported to the police.

When Ripples Nigeria put a call to the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ubah Ogaba, he confirmed the incident, adding that the nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of the women while the police have commenced intense investigation into the incident following interrogations.

“Nine suspects have been arrested and are giving the security personnel useful information,” Ogaba said.

