Nine bandits die in Kaduna rival groups’ clash

Nine suspected bandits died on Wednesday during a clash between two rival groups in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna, said credible human intelligence networks informed the state government of the development.

He added that the report was confirmed by security agencies.

The commissioner said: “Intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated.

He said the state’s Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, urged security agencies to sustain pressure against bandits and other criminals in the state.

“Investigations and security patrols are ongoing,” Aruwan said.

