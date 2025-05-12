Nine convicted, sentenced for cybercrime offences in Akwa Ibom

Nine individuals have been convicted and sentenced for a range of cybercrime offences by two judges of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, following prosecutions led by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justices Ijeoma Ojukwu and Rosemary Oghoghorie Dugbo handed down the sentences after the EFCC’s Uyo Zonal Directorate arraigned the defendants on separate charges relating to internet fraud, identity impersonation, money laundering, and obtaining by false pretence.

The convicts — Nsofor Charles Ochiabutor, Aneikan Monday Akpan, Igwe Greg, Ubong Emmanuel, Columba Chukwubuikem David, Edet Christopher Asuquo, Justice Chinonso, David Sunday Aniete, and Fidelis Andrew Effiom — were found guilty of offences committed between 2023 and 2024, under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act.

One of the charges filed against Nsofor Ochiabutor stated:

“That you, Nsofor Charles Ochiabutor ‘M’ sometime in 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court did take possession and control of \$3,000 (Three Thousand United States Dollars) intentionally knowing that the money formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit; obtaining money by false pretence.”

Aneikan Akpan, who fraudulently assumed the identity of a foreign national online, was charged as follows:

“That you, Aneikan Monday Akpan (a.k.a Hwan Yeong) “M” sometime in 2024, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently present yourself as Hwan Yeong on the social media with intent to gain advantage for yourself, did take possession of the aggregate sum of Three Hundred United States Dollars (\$300) knowing that the money form part of the proceed of an unlawful act to wit: cyber impersonation and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18.”

All nine defendants pleaded guilty when the charges were read in court.

Prosecution lawyers Joshua Abolarin and Khamis Mahmud urged the court to convict the defendants, while defence counsels Udeme Tom, David Akpanifum, and Emmanuel Nsebe pleaded for leniency.

Justice Ojukwu sentenced Nsofor Ochiabutor to 12 months imprisonment on each of his two-count charges, with an option of a ₦1 million fine, and ordered restitution of \$3,000 to his victim. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Three others — Aneikan Akpan, Igwe Greg, and Columba David — also received 12-month concurrent sentences on two counts each. In addition, David was ordered to refund \$1,800 to his victim.

Ubong Emmanuel was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment on a single charge

In separate rulings, Justice Dugbo sentenced Edet Asuquo, Justice Chinonso, David Aniete, and Fidelis Effiom to two years imprisonment each, with options of fines. They were also ordered to forfeit the sums of \$300, \$180, and \$1,300 respectively to the federal government.

