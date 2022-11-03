Nine dead, four injured in Ebonyi auto crash

At least nine persons were confirmed dead in a fatal auto crash along the Enugu-Abakaliki highway in Ebonyi State on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Uche Chukwurah, told journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki said four vehicles were involved in the accident.

She added that the injured persons are receiving treatment in hospitals in the area.

The FRSC official blamed the accident on reckless driving.

Chukwurah said: “13 persons were involved in the accident and four were injured.

“Seven of the victims died on the spot while two later died at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FETHA).

“The vehicles included a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna car, a white-coloured privately owned bus, a green-coloured commercial bus, and an articulated vehicle.

“The dead had been deposited at the Chidex mortuary, Idodo, and that of the AE-FETHA.

“The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Ezillo hospital and AE-FETHA.”

