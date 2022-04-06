Nine Delta commissioners, chief of staff resign ahead of 2023 elections

The Chief of Staff in the Delta State Government House, Mr. Ovie Agas, and nine commissioners in the state have resigned their appointments ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said the resignation of the government officials was in compliance with Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which requires political appointees to resign from their jobs before seeking elective positions.

The commissioner stressed that the chief of staff resigned from the position in order to participate as a statutory delegate during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

Aniagwu said: “On Tuesday, the party met with the senior stakeholders and leaders of the party in the state including the duo of former governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan.

” The governor and the Chairman, Mr. Kingsley Esiso, were clear on the need for all contestants to play fair and sustain existing peace in the state.

“The governor and the party chairman have assured that there will be a level playing ground for all contestants. As a government, we will not engage in any activity that will not promote confidence on the part of the people.”

