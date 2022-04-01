Nine die in Jigawa auto crash

At least nine persons were confirmed dead on Friday in a fatal auto crash at Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ibrahim Gambo, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jalingo, said 50 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash that occurred at 6:15 a.m., along the Ringim-Chaichai road.

READ ALSO: Jigawa Hisbah arrests 99 people for indulging in s3xual immorality

According to him, 70 people were involved in the accident which involved an articulated vehicle (DAF Trailer) with registration number TAR 357 XA, driven by one Babangida Muhammad.

The FRSC spokesman blamed the accident on a violation of traffic rules.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now